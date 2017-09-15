Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s Split Was Reportedly a ‘Long Time Coming’

On Thursday, Fergie and Josh Duhamel announced in a joint statement that after eight years of marriage, they separated earlier this year, and now new details are surfacing about the couple’s differences.

“People close to them won’t be surprised that this ended,” a source told PEOPLE.

“A big factor is how different Fergie and Josh are,” the source added. “In the beginning, it was what attracted them to each other and made them so fun to be around.”

In the end, the source says that Fergie’s “fun and outgoing” personality and Duhamel’s “charming and relaxed” outlook couldn’t co-exist. “They come from totally different backgrounds and they wanted different things.”

Another factor aside from heading in “two separate directions” was the fact that they “are often apart because of work.”

The upcoming release of Fergie’s first new solo album in over a decade may also have something to do with the breakup, with the source saying that “Josh is low-key and laid back” and “Fergie is more high maintenance and very focused on her career.”

And while “they both are obsessed with [their 4-year-old son] Axl and love being parents” the source adds that Duhamel “definitely wants more kids and has always wanted to be a family man.”

Despite the source telling PEOPLE that the couple’s breakup had been “a long time coming,” it reportedly came as a shock to Fergie’s parents, who when contacted by Radar had no idea about the split.

“What? This is the first I’m hearing of this,” Fergie’s mother, Terri Jackson, said. “I don’t get it…This is crazy.”

Jackson said that she was just with the couple last week at a birthday party for their son and that they “seemed happy.”

