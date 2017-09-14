Fergie and Josh Duhamel Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Fergie and Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage, People reports.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

The pair married in 2009 and welcomed 4-year-old son Axl in 2013. In January, the couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a beach trip with their son.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Photo Credit: Instagram / @joshduhamel, Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez

