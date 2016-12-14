Fellow HGTV Stars Send Sweet Messages of Congratulations to ‘Property Brothers’ Drew Scott on His Engagement

(Photo: Twitter / @PEOPLE)

Congratulations are in order for HGTV Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan.

The TV realtor, 38, proposed to Phan, 31, on Tuesday night at Piano Piano restaurant in Toronto, PEOPLE reports. The newly engaged couple received many congratulations and well wishes from family, friends and fellow HGTV stars.

Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines tweeted on behalf of he and wife Joanna Gaines, writing, “Congratulations @MrDrewScott! What an exciting time. @JoannaGaines and I are wishing nothing but the very best for you and Linda.”

Congratulations @MrDrewScott! What an exciting time. @joannagaines and I are wishing nothing but the very best for you and Linda. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) December 14, 2016

Income Property host, Scott McGillivray jokingly declared Drew his “second favourite Scott brother,” in a congratulatory tweet. “Welcome to the club! It’s awesome,” the married star continued.

A huge congrats to my second favourite Scott Brother @MrDrewScott 🍾 Welcome to the club! It’s awesome https://t.co/YmUfNpXKV1 — Scott McGillivray (@smcgillivray) December 14, 2016

Drew enlisted his older brother, J.D., to help plan the perfect proposal. J.D. tweeted, “Here’s why I’ve been a little quiet since yesterday. Snuck off to Toronto to surprise Linda. So happy for two of my favorite people.”

Here’s why I’ve been a little quiet since yesterday. Snuck off to Toronto to surprise Linda. So happy for two of my favorite people. ❤️ https://t.co/mKbwwagmkG — JD Scott (@MrJDScott) December 14, 2016

The official HGTV twitter account also shared the exciting news. They posted a photo of the couple and wrote, “Did you hear the good news?! Drew and Linda are engaged!”

Did you hear the good news?! Drew and Linda are engaged! Congrats @mrdrewscott and Linda! 💍🍾🎉 pic.twitter.com/bklk3ZMKKt — HGTV (@hgtv) December 14, 2016

Congratulations again to this happy couple!