Farrah Abraham Blows up at Boyfriend Simon Saran Over Engagement Ring Fiasco

When it comes to holding grudges, Farrah Abraham might just take the cake. The Teen Mom star is currently on again with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Simon Saran, but things are not all perfect in paradise.

In the latest teaser for the hit MTV show, Abraham and Saran head to dinner together where Saran immediately expresses interest in getting together again, according to E! News.

“We’re spending a lot of time together so I’m hoping we can be more than friends at some point but depending on how busy you are with whatever else you got,” Simon tells the MTV reality star. “I definitely see us having fun in the future together.”

Instead of a peaceful reconciliation, Abraham brings up the worst thing possible – the engagement ring fiasco. Yes, we’re talking about that time Abraham purchased her own 14-karat engagement ring in hopes of Saran proposing. He never followed through or paid her back and so the pair split ways.

“I found that ring that I kept thinking that you were going to get it and reimburse me for it,” she quips, to which Simon responds, “You’re still bringing that up, huh?”

“I’m not going to be hung up on somebody who’s not really going to commit,” Abraham continues.

Oh goodness, here we go again? Will they be able to move on and be together, or will this be the ring breakup, part two?

