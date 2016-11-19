Faith Hill Released a ‘Deep Tracks’ Album, Including Tim McGraw’s All-Time Favorite Song of Hers

Tim’s favorite song of mine. Unreleased until today. pic.twitter.com/zYkzDbwsqw — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) November 18, 2016

Faith Hill reached way back in the archives and released a new album of 13 tracks that were never released as singles, including husband, Tim McGraw’s, all-time favorite song of hers.

The “Deep Tracks” album has 10 songs we know and love from previous albums but three are brand new, TODAY reports.

One of the new songs, called Why, Hill says is her hubby’s favorite song of his wife’s she’s ever written or sung.

The emotional tune will absolutely pull at your heartstrings, and absolutely leave you with all of the questions.

Who is she talking about? How did he hide that troubled soul? What in the name of all that is good and holy would make someone leave the stage in the middle of a Faith Hill song?!

Hopefully we’ll get to learn the answers to all of these questions and more.