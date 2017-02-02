Faith Hill Gives Tim McGraw a Big Kiss While Announcing More Dates for the Couple’s Tour

We just announced all of our tour openers & added more dates. That was so fun! Soul2SoulTour.com for details! A photo posted by (@faithhill) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

More dates, more opportunities to see Faith Hill and Tim McGraw on tour together!

Hill and McGraw, both 49, announced back in October that they will be touring together for the first time in over a decade. But on Tuesday night, the anticipated news broke after Hill shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her giving her hubby of 20 years a smooch on the cheek.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We just announced all of our tour openers & added more dates,” she exclaimed in the caption. “That was so fun!”

The couple announced the exciting news during a Facebook Live event. In the video, the two revealed the “hand selected” artists that will be opening for them, which include, Brothers Osborne, NeedToBreathe, Seth Ennis, the Shadowboxers, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Joseph, Midland, Caitlyn Smith, High Valley, Charlie Worsham, Lori McKenna, Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens, Devon Dawson, Maggie Rose, Natalie Hemby, Ben Rector, Brent Cobb, Eric Paslay, Brandy Clark, Cam, Chris Janson, Steve Moakler, LoCash and Margo Price.

“They are very special singers, songwriters, people that we have discovered over the last year,” Hill explained. “There’s some fantastic acts,” McGraw said. “And some people we have a special connection to, and people that we really love.”

The couple’s 2017 Soul2Soul Tour will begin on April 7 in New Orleans, La., and run through October, hitting a total of 65 cities.

Related:

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Family Pays off $5,000 Worth of Layaway Bills at Walmart

Watch: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce New Soul2Soul Tour

Tim McGraw Shares Stunning Photo of Faith Hill