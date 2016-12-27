Breaking: Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts Separating After 11 Years Together

(Photo: Jason Merritt, Getty)

It’s another sad and dark day in Hollywood. Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts are breaking up after being together for 11 years, ET reports.

In a joint statement the couple expressed their decision,”Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple. It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.”

This has to be very difficult for them both because although they’ve never married, they’ve been together for quite awhile.

The couple has two children together, 9-year-old Alexander “Sasha” Pete and 7-year-old Samuel “Sammy” Kai.

Developing story…