‘Euphoria’ Actress Zendaya Not Dating ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Co-Star Tom Holland, Despite Rumors

Zendaya is apparently not dating her Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland, despite of the recent rumors about them.

Zendaya (full name Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) is caught between worlds right now, starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise and HBO’s raw new teen drama Euphoria. The actress is reaching a new level of public interest and attention, which naturally leads to speculation about her dating life. However, Holland told Elle last week that he is not Zendaya‘s boyfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Holland told the outlet that he is “definitely a relationship person,” but said that he is trying to keep all of his focus on his work right now. He added that, if he were seeing someone, it would be a serious relationship, not a fling.

“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he said.

Both Holland and Zendaya have shot down the relationship rumors before, although they have reared back up as the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home approaches. Back in 2017, when Spider-Man: Homecoming came out, Zendaya told reporters from Variety that she and Holland are “just friends.”

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” she said. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20-years-old.”

The rumors got a major boost at the time when PEOPLE reported that the two actors had “started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man.” Zendaya responded to that story with laughter on Twitter.

“Wait wait… my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years,” she wrote.

Holland plays Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man in the superhero universe, while Zendaya plays Michelle “M.J” Jones, who is a version of the wall-crawler’s classic love interest Mary Jane Watson. The trailer for Far From Home promises that M.J. will uncover Peter’s secret identity in the upcoming movie.

However, on HBO Zendaya has taken on a very different role in the new drama Euphoria. The show has turned a lot of heads with its unflinching depiction of sex, drugs and violence — especially amongst younger characters. The actress herself has warned fans to avoid the series if they are sensitive to such material. She added that things will get even more extreme following the premiere episode.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2. Euphoria airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.