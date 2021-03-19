Erin Andrews Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' Engagement to Shailene Woodley

✖

Erin Andrews is weighing in on Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's surprise engagement. The NFL on Fox reporter, who has gotten to know Rodgers well over the years, said she was just as surprised as fans when she learned Rogers and Woodley were engaged.

"He kept that under covers. Wow, he really did," she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday. "There were kind of rumors, I think, that they were dating, but yeah. I had no idea and then he unveiled it in his MVP speech. So, surprised everybody. Really kept that quiet."

During his MVP award acceptance speech at the NFL Honors ceremony in early February, Rodgers slid in a reference to his "fiancee," shocking most fans who had no idea he was engaged. "2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments. One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," the quarterback said, later thanking "my fianceé" amid a long list of his supporters.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 22, Woodley not only confirmed their engagement but also said that they've been engaged "for a while now" since they met during the pandemic. "For us, it's not news, you know?" the Big Little Lies actress told Fallon. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

She continued, "He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

Earlier this month, Rodgers said that his engagement to Woodley was "the best thing that's happened" to him "in the past year." During an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare, Rodgers sports a huge grin on his face while discussing the happy news.