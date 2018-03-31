Emily Ratajkowski Poses for Risque Poolside Snap With New Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski is not letting her new status as a married woman stop her revealing modelling career. In fact, she is bringing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard along for the ride.

Ratajkowski got risqué on Monday when she shared the below candid moment between Bear-McClard and herself during a poolside photo shoot.

The I Feel Pretty actress in green bikini bottoms as her hubby, wearing a red-and-white ensemble, places his hand over her rear. She simply captioned the photo “Mr. Last Looks.”

Ratajkowski recently went completely nude on Instagram in a series of snaps dedicated to her new husband. The Gone Girl actress shared a photo of herself delicately posed while leaning against a wall.

Ratajkowski, who is wearing only a sunhat in the photo, captioned the photo, “Posing for my husband like.”

The model also revealing an equally risqué picture not long before.

The photo, presumably taken by Bear-McClard, shows a second-floor view of a nude Ratajkowski below. She is laying on a poolside bed and covering her face with the sunhat.

She simply captioned the photo, “Take me back.”

Aside from her modeling and acting careers, Ratajkowski has been busy starting out married life. She recently married Bear-McClard in a surprise ceremony and broke the news on Instagram.

“Soooo,” she wrote in a Instagram story post, continuing into the next, “I have a surprise.”

She added the reveal in a photo of herself and Bear-McClard, simply saying, “I got married today.”

She has since flaunted her wedding ring all over her Instagram profile and recently shared an image to the network of herself topless, while showing off her wedding ring as she covered herself. She fittingly captioned the photo with three diamond emojis.

As one would gather from some of these recent revealing shots, Ratajkowski, who broke out as a nude model in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, has no problems with baring it all.

She opened up to Allure magazine in 2017 about how dressing however you want is a form of empowerment.

“To me, any expression that is empowered and is your own as a woman is feminist. If a woman decides to dress sexy, it doesn’t mean she’s not a feminist. [We] should be doing things for ourselves. If that is the woman’s choice, and it makes her feel good, then that’s great. Good for her.”

She added, “Be as specific as you want. You can like this thing and that thing, and you don’t have to feel like the world won’t understand you.”