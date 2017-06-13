Elle Macpherson Splits From Billionaire Husband Jeffrey Soffer

Elle Macpherson splits from her billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer. 💔 https://t.co/a22iDCqy4j pic.twitter.com/8JVa2Oba4h — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) June 13, 2017

Elle Macpherson is calling her marriage quits.

The 53-year-old supermodel has split from billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer after almost four years of marriage, PEOPLE reports.

The couple tied the knot in Fiji in July of 2013, after rekindling their romance in 2012 after Soffer’s helicopter accident. Before the accident, the couple dated for two years before splitting.

According to outlet Page Six, who first broke the sad news, Macpherson has already moved out of the couple’s house in Miami.

This was the second marriage for Macpherson, who was previously married to photographer Gilles Bensimon, but their union ended in 1989 after three years together.

Macpherson has two sons from a previous relationship with French financier Arpad Busson.

