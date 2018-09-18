‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Alum Eliza Dushku Secretly Weds Peter Palandjian

Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Eliza Dushku is the latest celebrity to reveal her secret wedding in photos posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Dushku wed real estate executive Peter Palandjian, according to a report by CNN. The actress has documented their relationship sparsely on social media, but it appears she could not keep their special day to herself for long. Dushku posted an album of photos from their nuptials, which she geo-tagged in Boston, Massachusetts. She captioned the album “8.18.18,” presumably suggesting that the two tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To this day, Dushku is best known to most as Faith from Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The groundbreaking show laid the foundation for much of today’s fantasy-based entertainment, particularly in TV and movies. Judging from her Instagram, she spent most of this year focused on Maplethorpe, a biopic of photographer Robert Maplethorpe starring Matt Smith. Both Dushku and Palandjian produced the film, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April.

In July, the rights to Maplethorpe were secured by Samuel Goldwyn Films, according to a report by Variety. It is expected to get a larger release later this fall. In the meantime, it seems that Dushku and Palandjian somehow found the time to plan an entire wedding while working on the movie, and they just showed the results. Here is a look inside their idyllic wedding.

Engagement

Dushku informed fans of her engagement last June in another Instagram post.

“‘YES!!’ Absolutely, my love,” she wrote of the proposal. She included the hashtags “Boston Born,” “Boston Bred” and “Boston Soon to be Wed.” True to her words, the ceremony took place in the New England city.

Big Hearts

Dushku and Palandjian look picturesque posing before this iconic Boston sculpture. Titled “Two Big Black Hearts,” it was created by Jim Dine in 1985, and it sits in the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum.

Hand in Hand

The couple opted for simplicity and elegance in their outfits, with Palandjian wearing a fine blue suit and Dushku in a slim, backless white gown. The actress allowed the skirt to trail behind her, though she did not seem to mind as it swept the outdoor walkway.

A Bicycle Built for Two

Dushku and Palandjian did not explain their wedding plans, allowing the pictures to convey a thousand words. Somehow or another, they ended up on a bicycle built for two on their special day. The charming sight was made even more adorable by their wedding date printed on the frame.

Fist Pump

The couple did not hide their excitement in the photos. Dushku held her hands over her head in triumph as she walked hand in hand with her new husband.

First Kiss

The wedding seemed to be a grand, yet small affair. Few other people appeared in Dushku’s photos, but the setting was undeniably incredible.

Ladies

Dushku wore a genuine grin in this group photo. Two of her companions wore floral printed dresses while another wore a simple, flowing gown.

Place Setting

One thing did not seem to be lacking at Dushku’s wedding: food. The actress included a shot of the meticulously laid place setting, which came complete with a note describing the meal. The inclusion of the words “first course” at the top seems like a good omen — implying that there were more courses to come.