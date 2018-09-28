Eddie Murphy Engaged to Paige Butcher Who Is Pregnant With the Actor’s 10th Child

Eddie Murphy is getting married again. The comedian is engaged to Paige Butcher, who is pregnant with his 10th child.

Murphy’s representative confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Friday after Butcher, 39, was seen wearing an engagement ring when out in Los Angeles on Monday.

Last month, Murphy confirmed Butcher is expecting their second child together. The baby is due in December and will join their 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy. Earlier this month, Butcher told TMZ the baby is a boy.

“It’s going to be a boy,” she told the outlet. When asked if they planned to name him “Eddie Jr.,” Butcher just replied, “Possibly.”

Butcher and Murphy first met in 2006 when they appeared in Big Momma’s House 2 in 2006. They started dating six years later.

Although Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships, this will only be his second walk down the aisle. He was previously married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006. They had five children together, daughters Bria, 28; Shayne, 23; Zola, 18; and Bella, 16; and son Miles, 25.

Murphy also shares son Eric, 29, with Paulette McNeely, and son Christian, 27, with Tamara Hood. He also has a daughter, 11-year-old Angel, with singer Mel B.

Butcher and Murphy are famously private, as neither of them have official Instagram or Twitter accounts. However, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE in August they are “very happy to expect another baby” and are excited to give Izzy a younger sibling.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter. They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie’s kids,” the insider said.

The source described the Murphy family as “very special and happy.”

“They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates,” the source said.

Murphy also keeps a close relationship with Angel. Another source told PEOPLE they have a “very good relationship.”

“She had something at her school recently and a number of her siblings turned out to support her. She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad,” the source said.

Aside from planning a wedding, Murphy is also finishing work on Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, in which he plays comedian Rudy Ray Moore. It will be his first movie since 2016’s Mr. Church.

Photo credit: Getty Images