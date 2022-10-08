Eddie Murphy Agrees to Pay Spice Girl Mel B More in Child Support After Request

Eddie Murphy has committed to paying ex-wife Melanie "Mel B" Brown $35,000 a month in child support for her 15-year-old daughter. According to court documents seen by DailyMail.com, after Brown, 47, cited her income had changed, the two agreed on a new child support arrangement for daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown. Since their contentious paternity dispute ended in February 2009, Murphy, 61, has been paying Brown $25,000 a month, or $300,000 a year.

According to the modified agreement, finalized on August 17, the comedian, referred to as an "extraordinarily high earner," will have to pay an additional $10,000 per month. Beginning in October 2021, Angel will receive payments retroactively until she turns 18. Murphy has also agreed to fund Brown's $10,000 legal fees. "The amount of child support set forth hereinbelow has been calculated based on the reasonable needs of the minor child..."Commencing October 1, 2021, as and for child support for the benefit of Angel, Respondent shall pay to Petitioner the sum of $35,000 per month," according to court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail.

Mel B reflects on split with Eddie Murphy: "I was heartbroken for a long time." https://t.co/Rtv9yBlCet pic.twitter.com/39Teh2AWgV — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 7, 2018

"Child support shall be payable via wire transfer, and shall be due on the first calendar day of each month." However, the filing states Brown is responsible for "add-on" costs associated with Angel, including health insurance, health care, extracurricular activities, and educational expenses. The agreement is also described as a "non-guideline child support order," meaning modifications are not required unless "a material change of circumstances" occurs.

In October 2020, Brown filed papers seeking more child support, claiming her income had plummeted."Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel," the documents stated. "Unfortunately, Melanie's income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time." Reports at the time claimed Brown had attempted to resolve the case "numerous times" "without court intervention."

Brown gave birth to Angel Iris Murphy Brown on April 3, 2007. She also has two daughters from previous relationships. According to the star's reps, a DNA test confirmed Murphy's paternity on June 22, 2007. According to reports, Murphy, who has ten children with five women, initially refused to have anything to do with Mel or their child, insisting that she tricked him into becoming pregnant. In the end, however, the actor reconsidered. In Brown's 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, she revealed Angel reunited with her dad in May 2017 thanks to Murphy's mother, Lillian Lynch. They are now close.