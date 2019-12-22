Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Embark on First Holiday Vacation Since His Retirement, Reveal Stunning and Fun Family Snaps

Since retiring from the NBA, Dwyane Wade has been learning about the intricacies of “regular life.” He has learned the magic of Old Navy and has even taken his dogs to the veterinarian. Now, however, Wade is getting to enjoy time away with his family during the holiday season.

Gabrielle Union recently revealed that the happy couple was actually heading out on vacation for the first time since Wade has retired. This was considered to be much-needed given the past few months, and it set the stage for an epic time away from the hustle and bustle of the mainland.

As multiple photos on Instagram showed, Wade, Union, and their daughter, Kaavi James, were having a fun time in Hawaii. They enjoyed picturesque sunsets, spending time on the beach, and simply relaxing as a family.

Wade is still gaining knowledge about Target, the car wash, and other aspects of retirement life, but he is taking it all in stride. Right now, however, he is simply focusing on the time with his family. Holiday vacations were rare during his NBA career, and he is soaking up every moment to close out 2019.

As parents of a young child, both Wade and Union know that traveling on a plane is never the easiest proposition. Sometimes, the child will sleep with no issues. Other times, however, the change in air pressure can cause issues that result in the child crying.

Union was well aware of this potential disturbance to the other passengers on the airplane. She apologized to other travelers and said that they had some complimentary earplugs for those that need them.

When it comes to holiday traveling, many head to the mountains so that they can enjoy skiing in the snow. Wade and Union, however, opted for a very different type of scenery. They headed somewhere warm where they could enjoy a private beach, the warm water and palm trees.

As Wade showed in a photo posted on Instagram, Union was taking in a gorgeous sunset while watching gentle waves lapping against the shore. The weather wasn’t the warmest as Wade revealed that Union was wearing a hoodie and a robe.

When Union revealed that she and Wade were taking their first holiday vacation since his retirement from the NBA, there were questions about the destination. She provided the answer with a photo on Instagram that showed her relaxing in the pool.

Wade and Union headed down to Maui to enjoy island life for a precious few days. Spending time on the beach was a requirement, but Union was also enjoying the pool.

For Union, this holiday trip may have come at the perfect time. She was recently ousted from America’s Got Talent amid controversial circumstances. The show has been under investigation while Union has also been meeting with NBC.

As she revealed, the Bad Boys II star in Union has been taking her time away from America’s Got Talent and enjoying life. She posted a photo of herself on the beach and wrote that she is “at peace.”

As a happily married couple, Wade and Union have been working as a team throughout this America’s Got Talent controversy. That being said, they have also been enjoying life together and enjoying the holiday season.

As a photo on Instagram showed, the happy couple was loving life on the beach. They were shown embracing in front of a beautiful sunset, which Union described as being in paradise.

The majority of the focus may have been on Wade and Union as they enjoyed the sunsets in paradise, but they were not the only ones posting photos of the vacation. Their daughter, Kaavia James, also added her own photos to the album (via the Instagram account ran by her parents).

One photo, in particular, showed Kaavia James standing by a glass door and looking quite unhappy about something. The reason was not revealed, but the caption did mention a meeting on a Friday.

Wade, Union and Kaavia are all enjoying their time in Maui. The family has a perfect spot with a view, and they have been able to spend time on the beach. However, Wade did recently learn that solitude is not entirely possible when taking a child on vacation. This was revealed through a video that Union captured.

“I like to surprise the old man on occasion and let him live his Lion King dreams. You see the form on that lift though?! Nobody puts Baby in a corner,” the caption on the photo read.

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty