'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough and Fiancee Hayley Erbert Suffer 'Scary' Car Accident

Dancing With the Stars judge and multi-pro Derek Hough and his fiance Hayley Erbert are happy to be alive this holiday season. While traveling to the California mountains earlier this month, the two were in a scary car accident. Erbert took to Instagram to share photos from the hospital. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident," Hayley wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. "Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for."

Luckily, no one else was involved in the accident, and first responders were immediately on the scene. "We are both okay," she continued. "I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."

Her post chronicled some footage from the hospital and ambulance. She was home within a few days enjoying some of her favorite snacks, including Swedish Fish, Twizzlers and Tostitos.

Hough says due to Erbert's impact, she doesn't remember much. "She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face," he wrote in the comment section of the post. "That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived."

The lovely couple met in 2014. Erbert joined DWTS the following year. They reportedly began dating in 2016, making their relationship IG official in 2017. They announced their engagement in June 2022.