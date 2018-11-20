‘DWTS’ Couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Advise Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren on New Relationship

Dancing With The Stars couple Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are offering some advice to Alan Bersten and Alexis Ren.

Bersten and Ren are the newest couple to spawn from the reality competition series, and Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are very excited for them.

“There’s something about the show, man. You’re so hands on. … Dance is very physical,” 24-year-old Johnson told Us Weekly. “You’re spending so much time with that one person and I think it’s inevitable when there are two beautiful, attractive people who are talented.”

“I’m happy for them. I’m happy for Alan, he’s like my little brother. I’ll be watching out for him,” she added.

As far as “advice” goes, Johnson said that Berstan and Ren should do their “own thing” and “stay in [their] own bubble.”

“Alan, do less of your own thing. Do more of someone else’s thing,” 32-year-old Chmerkovskiy then quipped.

Bersten and Ren had been rumored to be romantically involved for most of the new season of the show, but only announced at the beginning of November that they were officially dating.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten said Ren in the clip from the show.

“It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you,” he continued.

“After I opened up last week, I felt a little bit embarrassed. But now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open,” Ren added.

My mom taught me that vulnerability is strength so I’m proud of myself for how vulnerable I have been while being under the spotlight and because of that I connected to so many amazing people. Thank you, I love you you da best — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) November 8, 2018

As far as Chmerkovskiy and Johnson go, they announced their engagement in June, and are reportedly busy planning their wedding.

“It’s such a fun chapter of our lives together, and I feel like we’re growing with one another, and I love that we’re back together doing the show,” Johnson said. “This the first time that we’re going head-to-head together … He gives me lots of inspiration, and I’m so grateful to have him by my side through all of this. I think I could go crazy without him during the season.”

At this time, the couple does not appear to have announced a wedding date.