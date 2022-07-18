'DWTS' All-Star Actress Marries Athlete

Dancing With the Stars Australia standout and All-Stars competitor Olympia Valance and former AFL player Tom Bellchambers are married. The two exchanged vows in a regional ceremony held in the Victorian town of Daylesford, Marie Claire reports. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot. They initially met on the high-profile dating app Raya in 2019. So it's proof that real love can be found online. The ceremony was intimate, with just their family and friends. The reception was held outside a rustic barnyard following the ceremony.

Valance is beloved for her fashion-forward street style, but she went a bit more classic with her gown. Her wedding dress married traditional elements with a sexy silhouette for a timeless-looking gown. The all-white ensemble was created by local Melbourne couturier, J'Aton. She donned for a long sleeve gown with delicate and ornate appliqué stitched onto the nearly-naked dress, creating an almost corset-like appearance. It also featured a high-neck number and she adorned her head with a long veil adorned with pearl-esque detailing.

The bride donned a bouquet of white orchids as she walked down the aisle with her father Ryko Valance, and step-father, Australian music legend Ross Wilson, both giving her away. Her bridesmaids also wore white. Their dresses featured red floral accents.

The newlyweds will honeymoon in Greece. She's most excited about "all the planning stuff to be over," adding in her interview with The Herald Sun, "I am excited, I'm actually just excited for all the planning stuff to be over and to just really enjoy the day because it's been a lot of planning in a short amount of time."

She competed on Season 16 of the reality dance competition series and was paired with professional dancer Jarryd Byrne. They were eliminated fourth, despite receiving a high score from the judges for their jive. She returned for the All-Stars season.