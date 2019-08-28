Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares ‘Wildly Surreal’ Honeymoon Photo With Wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, and the actor has now shared a “wildly surreal” honeymoon photo with his new wife. In the photo, Johnson and Hashian are sitting in an empty restatraunt and enjoying a quiet meal together, which — Johnson explained in the photo caption — is something that does not happen very often. “

Lil’ kooky things these days in my life that makes this moment wildly surreal,” he wrote. “Been decades (literally since the late 90’s) I was able to sit in the middle of a restaurant undisturbed, eat, have drinks, watch TV’s above the bar and just relax and enjoy company,” he wrote. “Hell, I was even able to look down on the roads below and people watch as they walked thru town, in a non creepy, but sorta creepy way of course,” Johnson added. “Grateful mahalo to our friends at #HanaleiNorthsideGrill for quietly shutting down their spot so I could have some honeymoon time with @laurenhashianofficial.”

“I’ll never complain about fame, because the alternative is going back to those $7bucks days, but every once in a blue moon it’s really nice steal a moment in public like this,” the Hobbs & Shaw star concluded his message.

Earlier this month, Johnson revealed that he and Hashian had gotten married by sharing a photo of the two of them in white wedding attire with a gorgeous Hawaiian sunset in the background.

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” Johnson wrote in the post’s caption.

In late July, just weeks before their surprise wedding, Johnson shared a video of Hashian and himself heading out for the Hobbs & Shaw world premiere.

“I set the tone and tempo, but she’ll always be the life anchor who makes this whole thing happen and shine,” he wrote in the post caption. “Pleasure to rock the @hobbsandshaw world premiere w/ my much better half & beautiful smoke show @laurenhashianofficial.”

“Best part about this night is by 11pm, we’re already at home, in our sweatpants and sippin’ on tequila. My kinda night and my kinda gal,” he added. “The strength & coolness of a woman comes in many many different forms.”

Hashian and Johnson share two children together. Johnson also has one child from a previous relationship.

