Dr. Phil Just Accidentally Revealed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Wedding Date

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are due to tie the knot in a European ceremony in just a few days. While the couple was trying to keep the exact date of their big day under wraps, an unexpected wedding guest spilled the beans to the public.

Dr. Phil McGraw accidentally revealed the date of Turner and Jonas’ wedding date in the days leading up to their second ceremony set to take place in France. On June 23, the Daytime TV host shared the news in a comment on Turner’s photo of her and her husband about to kiss.

“Easy now! 1 week to go!” he wrote under the Game of Thrones star’s picture. “Ha! See you at the wedding!”

Based on the 68-year-old’s Instagram overshare, it appears Turner and Jonas will wed again on Sunday, June 30.

While Turner and Jonas probably would have preferred to be the ones to announce their wedding date, fans absolutely loved McGraw’s social media blunder. Shortly after his comment was posted, fans started replying by making light of the mistake.

“Tea not just spilt, but poured. I love that he was invited!” one commenter wrote.

“Spoiler alert!!!” another quipped.

By now, the couple should be used to having their big moments spoiled. Diplo famously revealed their first wedding on social media. As reported by Us Weekly, the popular DJ live-streamed the couple’s May wedding on his Instagram.

Diplo addressed reports that he “ruined” Turner and Jonas’ big day by sharing the video during an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He said that Jonas called him to apologize after saying the DJ “ruined” his and Turner’s wedding.

“I was talking to Joe today. There was a story that came out that he was, like, mad at me. He called me today to apologize,” the 40-year-old said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Guess I’m ruining it now because I was going to continue to have beef with him. Pay attention to me and Jonas’ beef because I’m coming for him.”

He continued, “I didn’t know it was a serious wedding. I didn’t even know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard [Music] Awards. I was hanging out with him and just was like, ‘This is crazy. Let me record this.’ And there was mad people with cameras! I didn’t know I was, like, the only person recording this thing.”

For her part, Turner told PorterEdit she wished the first wedding had stayed a secret, but actually thought it was funny how the news broke.

“It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” she said.

Turner and Jonas first got engaged in October 2017. They married after the Billboard Music Awards, and will have their second ceremony in a few days.