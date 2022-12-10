Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy Strip Down for Naked Holiday Ad

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy must have made Santa's naughty list this year with their latest holiday campaign. Wahlberg took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to showcase the new ad for McCarthy's lip gloss line, Formless Beauty. In the ad, the couple strip down naked to promote the products. In the post, New Kids on the Block's "Unwrap You" is playing, with McCarthy holding their two dogs while wearing nothing but a pair of red Chuck Taylors. Same for her longtime love who is dressed in a Santa Claus hat while wearing an oversized bow. He captioned the post, "When @jennymccarthy called it #TheNudeCollection, she wasn't kidding!" Donnie, proving why he's such a great hubby, said he's "always happy to lend a hand for the #holidays." He also poked fun at their missing outfits, adding, "#HappyNudeYear."

Wahlberg and McCarthy have been together for nearly a decade. Last year, they celebrated their seventh anniversary together. McCarthy opened up to Rachael Ray about their relationship. "We just celebrated our seven-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made it seven years," she said in the interview. "Which is a good thing because it feels like it's only been about a year. Everything's still really exciting."

Of how they keep things together with their busy schedules, she said they are still as smitten now than ever before. "We still FaceTime-sleep together every night that we're not together," she added. "We're just lucky in love."

The couple began dating in 2013. They wed a year later and chronicled their relationship on A&E's reality show Donnie Loves Jenny. He gushed over her in an interview with Us Weekly in 2019, telling the outlet why he loves his wife.

"Besides being the best wife that I could have ever imagined having, she's also the best stepmom and mother," he told Us Weekly in November 2019. "She's a great partner, and to simplify it, having someone to build traditions with my children and it being Jenny is probably the thing I'm most grateful for."