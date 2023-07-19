Dolph Lundgren Seemingly Marries 25-Year-Old Trainer

Dolph Lundgren may be a married man. Amid his current vacation in Mykonos, Greece, the Creed II star, 65, and his Norwegian personal trainer girlfriend Emma Krokdal, 26, were spotted celebrating what seemed to be their marriage on Friday, July 14.

While neither Lundgren nor Krokdal have confirmed that a wedding took place, and representatives for the couple have yet to comment on the speculation, Fox News reports that the actor's oldest daughter Ida Lundgren shared numerous posts to her Instagram Story last week that hinted at a wedding ceremony. In one post, per the outlet, Lundgren and Krokdal cozied up together on a white couch in what appeared to be a party space. Clues pointing towards marriage were also present, with the happy couple dressed in white and both wearing rings on their ring fingers. Ida captioned the photo with a white heart and wedding chapel emoji.

Ida also shared a video showing a group of people singing and dancing by an infinity pool overlooking Mykonos. She captioned the post "Congratulations," and also tagged her father and Krokdal. Other posts included videos of a fireworks display and the Rocky IV star playing bongo drums with a white banner in the background.

Lundgren and Krokdal met at a West Hollywood Equinox and quickly became friends. In a May interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, Lundgren quipped, "I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me." Romance soon sparked, and while on a trip to Sweden in June 2020, Lundgren dropped to one knee and popped the question.

While the couple's relationship has been filled with red carpet premieres and events, Lundgren and Krokdal have also faced some hardships. In May, Lundgren revealed that he has been privately battling cancer for eight years. The actor shared that he was diagnosed in 2015 when a doctor found a cancerous tumor in his kidney. He said that they "did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years. In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux ... So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area." The actor credited his fiancée for being his support, admitting that he "felt sorry for her because she's quite a bit younger than me and having to deal with all this b- and all these doctor's appointments, but she's been very good about it and super supportive. I think it's brought us together, she's like an angel that was sent down to help."