Boyfriend of Late Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Speaks Out About Her Death

Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend and bandmate, Ole Koretsky, spoke up about the singer's untimely passing in an Instagram post on The Cranberries' official account.

The post went up Thursday, with a simple, somber photo of the musicians accompanies the prolonged caption. They're all in black, all looking very serious, and O'Riordan stands between Koretsky and Andy Rourke, the third member of their group, D.A.R.K.

"My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone," Koretsky was quoted as saying in the caption. "My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now."

Koretsky and O'Riordan reportedly got together shortly after O'Riordan's 2014 divorce from Don Burton. Koretsky began playing music with Rourke, of The Smiths, in 2009 in New York City. They performed under the name Jetlag at first, ultimately changing it to D.A.R.K. shortly after the addition of O'Riordan in 2014.

The group released their debut album, Science Agrees, in September of 2016. As their caption memorializing O'Riordan states, they were in the process of recording a follow-up at the time of her passing. They wrote that the record will hopefully "see a future release as that would have been Dolores' wish."

Rourke penned a few words on the tragic loss of O'Riordan as well.

"I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores," he wrote. "I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones."

In addition to he work with D.A.R.K., O'Riordan has two solo albums, titled Are You Listening? and No Baggage.

An inquest into O'Riordan's death has been adjourned until April 3 while the coroner awaits toxicology reports.