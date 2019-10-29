‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Beth Chapman Fans Tweet Tributes for Her Birthday Today

Tuesday would have been Beth Chapman‘s 52nd birthday, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans felt her loss more than ever. Followers of Chapman and her family posted tributes on social media to mark the occasion, and reflect on the months since her passing.

Beth Chapman passed away on June 26, 2019 after a prolonged battle with throat cancer. She was first diagnosed in September of 2017, when she was at Stage 2 of the disease. Chapman allowed camera crews to document her treatment process for an A&E documentary called Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Thankfully, Chapman was able to overcome cancer that first time. She underwent a successful surgery to have the tumor removed, and she enjoyed over a year of a fresh start. However, at the beginning of this year, cancer reared its ugly head again.

Chapman’s throat cancer returned, and it had spread to her lungs as well. She was given a Stage 4 diagnosis just as she had begun filming Dog’s Most Wanted with her husband. She fought the good fight for several months before succumbing to the disease in June.

Chapman was placed into a medically induced coma on June 22, in the middle of production. She was hospitalized for days, surrounded by her family until she passed. Fans mourned along with the Chapman family, feeling that they had come to know Beth through her work on reality TV.

Now, on what would have been Chapman’s birthday, fans are still grieving. Here is a look at some of the fan tributes to Chapman posted on social media on Tuesday.

Early Bird

I know it’s @MrsdogC birthday tomorrow but I want to celebrate it early 🎂🎉🎈lets celebrate her Birthday all week pic.twitter.com/64yKNTdXnb — 💞Patricia💞 (@Patrici74722849) October 28, 2019

Some fans got a jump start on celebrating Chapman, posting late on Monday night. This person included a photo of Chapman and her dog on a scenic hike, and asked her fellow fans to celebrate “all week.”

Many Faces

Fans shared all kinds of pictures of Chapman in their tributes, from old photos to recent ones, including some taken during her most recent round of chemotherapy. This fan included a GIF that flipped through some of Chapman’s most iconic looks over the years, tagging her family to make sure they saw.

Heaven

Happy Early Birthday to the one & ONLY Mrs. DOG.. BETH CHAPMAN!! This is only an idea of the dancing & celebrating she is doing in heaven!! Praising our savior! You know the angels are singing & dancing with Beth 🥰 We can only imagine what it is like 🕊💖 😇🥳 pic.twitter.com/MuGdc8vD3Z — Felicia Romero (@Faleesh06) October 29, 2019

Some fans even went so far as to speculate about the afterlife, and what Chapman may be up to these days. Chapman became extremely spiritual near the end of her life, and even gave a speech about her faith weeks before her passing.

Dog Pound

We the #DogPound will never forget you, we will continue to love and admire you from here to eternity! Happy Birthday beautiful Beth Chapman!! @DogBountyHunter I hope today treats you well, me and the #DogPound are here for you ‘Big Daddy’ Love your friend, #Dadpool Jai.. https://t.co/bKvEL5mpXg — Jai Spidey-Dadpool (@jai_neeland) October 29, 2019

The Chapman family has some incredibly dedicated fans, including those who call themselves the “Dog Pound.” This user showed solidarity on Chapman’s birthday, saying they will “never forget” Chapman “from here to eternity!”

Charity

Happy Birthday 🎂 to our wish granter & the late @MrsdogC! ❤️ Wish Kid Maria who was diagnosed with chronic lung disease and cystic fibrosis got to meet Beth Chapman along with her husband @DogBountyHunter for her dream wish in Hawaii! https://t.co/2XgxRzkYpo pic.twitter.com/fbRHiQBskQ — Kids Wish Network (@kidswishnetwork) October 29, 2019

Chapman even got a birthday shout out from a charity organization she had worked with called Kids Wish Network. The group grants wishes to children who are suffering from life-threatening medical conditions, and in one case, a child’s wish was to meet Chapman and her husband.

‘Strength and Compassion’

Remembering Beth Chapman on her birthday

thank you for showing us strength and compassion.

prayers for family and friends🙏@DogBountyHunter @MrsdogC — Aimee (@AimeeJasmin) October 29, 2019

Many fans addressed Chapman’s family directly on Tuesday, letting them know that they are still thinking of them.

‘This One’s For Beth’

Finally, fans struck a good balance between mourning and celebrating as they remembered the highlights of Chapman’s life. As a public figure, much of her time on camera resonates with fans as much as it does with her family, so those that followed her work for years can look back on that time as if they were there.