DMX's Fiancee Pays Tribute to Rapper in Heartfelt Message

DMX's fiancée Desiree Lindstrom is mourning the loss of the late rapper. A week after DMX, real name Earl Simmons, passed away at the age of 50, Lindstrom broke her silence with an emotional tribute to the late rapper, reflecting on the night they first met. The Saturday post broke Lindstrom’s silence on her fiancée's death, her most recent post prior to the tribute having been a video of the rapper in the car shared on March 30, just days before his hospitalization.

Sharing a photo of herself and DMX, Lindstrom reflected on how he "held me close" on the night they first met and how she "knew I would never let go." She said she was "lost in you and nothing else mattered." She went on to call the late rapper her "best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything," and thanked him "for us," as well as "for Exodus," their 4-year-old son, adding, "Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

The post was followed Monday morning by videos shared to her Instagram Story documenting the moment DMX dropped to one knee and proposed. The proposal occurred back in August of 2019 during their son’s birthday party. Following the proposal, Lindstrom took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her fiancée, her diamond ring in clear view.

While this marked Lindstrom's first public comments following the death of her fiancée, this was not her first tribute. Just days after DMX's family confirmed in a statement that he had died, Lindstrom paid tribute to him in a permanent way, recruiting tattoo artist Krystal Kills of Black Ink Crew to tattoo a massive new tattoo honoring the musician on her arm. That tattoo features "Dog Love" with a large "X," the rapper's nickname, written below it.

DMX passed away in a New York hospital on April 9 "with his family by his side" after having been rushed there a week earlier on April 2. The rapper is said to have suffered a heart attack at his home and reportedly had to be revived three times. He was placed on life support, with his family confirming in a statement on the morning of April 9 that DMX, who they said was "a warrior who fought till the very end," passed away. According to TMZ, a memorial service for the rapper is scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It will be followed by an intimate church service on Sunday, April 25.