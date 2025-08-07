Disney Channel Alum Ties the Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Former Disney Channel actor Josh Sussman said “I do” last week!

The actor, known for his roles on Wizards of Waverly Place, Fish Hooks, Drake & Josh and Glee, married Japanese character designer and illustrator Madoka Muramatsu in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 30 after six years of dating.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The newlyweds announced their big news in a joint Instagram post the day after the nuptials. They appeared to have gotten married at the Beverly Hills Courthouse before celebrating at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 30: Madoka Sussman and Josh Sussman are seen on July 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Recently Josh asked me if I wanna marry him and I said ‘YES!’” Muramatsu wrote in the caption of their post. “6 years after we got together, I finally became Mrs. Sussman!”

“Josh is the sweetest, kindest and the most patient person I’ve ever known,” she continued. “I’m so lucky to be your wife and spend the happiest time for the rest of my life.”

Muramatsu wore a white dress with a large white bow in her hair, which she pulled back for a half-up, half-down look. Sussman wore a black suit and maroon bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 30: Madoka Sussman and Josh Sussman are seen on July 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On Wednesday, Muramatsu posted an Instagram Story of a black and white photo of them on their big day. “It’s been a week since we married! Thank you so much for lots and lots of love! We’re overwhelmed with all the happy reactions and writing back to all of you. It’s been the best week ever.”

Sussman reposted the message to his own Story and wrote, “I love being married to Madoka.”