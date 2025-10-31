‘Difficult to Spend Time Together’: Actor and Actress Split After 5-Year Marriage

Two prominent Japanese actors have ended their marriage after five years together.

Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono, both known for their popular voice acting roles in many big-name anime series, announced their divorce via joint statement on Hanazawa’s Instagram and Ono’s Twitter/X page.

In the message, the two said it was hard to find time to be around each other thanks to their conflicting schedules.

“It became difficult to spend time together as a couple, and as the distance between us grew, we chose to respect one another and walk separate paths,” the statement reads. “We deeply apologize for having to share this kind of news with everyone who has warmly supported us. Moving forward, we will both continue to devote ourselves to our work more than ever, and we would be grateful for your continued support.”

The two are very prominent figures in the anime industry, and were married in 2020.

Ono is a major figure in the anime world. He is best known for voicing protagonist Giorno Giovanna in part five (subtitled Golden Wind) of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and for voicing protagonist Tetsuya Kuroko in Kuroko’s Basketball. He’s also voiced major supporting characters in popular series like Bungo Stray Dogs, Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga.

Hanazawa, meanwhile, often appears in various cult-hit series. She has main or supporting character roles in Angel Beats!, Steins;Gate, Monogatari, and Durarara!!, which are all very well-known to anime fans. She is also a popular singer in Japan, with seven albums to her name, all of which have hit top-20 on Japan’s album charts.