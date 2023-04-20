Diddy and Yung Miami Just Broke Up

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Yung Miami have called it quits. Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, confirmed the breakup news in a new interview with The Cut. While the pair are no longer together, Miami insisted they remain friends. "We're still friends! We're still good friends! But we're single. That's not my man," Miami told the outlet. "We had our own situation, I'm not gonna put a title on it. We were f**king with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I'll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it." Diddy and Miami both shared social media posts about their relationship and collaborated on Caresha Please, her REVOLT podcast. Upon discussing why she decided to make the relationship public, the 29-year-old City Girls rapper explained that she wanted to be the first to do so.

"I felt like, it is what it is. Eventually, people was gonna find out because he is who he is, I am who I am," she explained of the now-over romance. "We was just like, if we're going to put it out there, we're going to be the ones that talk. I don't like anyone talking for me." During the first episode of Miami's show in June, Diddy confirmed the couple's relationship. "I'm single," said the 53-year-old at first. "But I'm dating, I'm just taking my time with life." Miami rephrased the question, asking him directly about the relationship, and the mega-producer said the duo "date. "We're dating. We go have dates, we're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times," he shared.

Additionally, Miami emphasized throughout the relationship that dating does not necessarily mean being exclusive, telling XXL Magazine in September that she didn't view it that way. She said that both Miami and Diddy were single while dating each other, claiming that people don't understand what dating is. "That's what I mean when I say we go together. When we're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're still single." In the podcast, the father of five revealed that he was looking for romantic freedom after losing his late ex, Kim Porter, who died of lobar pneumonia in 2018. Between 1994 and 2007, Diddy and Porter dated on and off for 13 years, giving birth to twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila, and a son named Christian, who is 24. "To be honest, just after my loss, losing Kim, losing Cassie, romantically I needed a time out. I just needed to be single and to be free," he said.