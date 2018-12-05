Diddy Cozies up With Thigh-Flashing Cassie at NBA All-Star Game

Sean “Diddy” Combs and longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura had courtside seats at the NBA All-Star Game, and Ventura did not appear to mind wearing a dress that showed off a lot of thigh.

The 31-year-old Ventura was seen wearing a grey and white maxi dress that displayed her cleavage in photos published by the Daily Mail. When she crossed her legs, her thighs were fully exposed, and photos showed her later trying to cover herself.

Diddy and Ventura were clearly having a good time, laughing and cozying up to each other. Diddy sat with his arm around Ventura’s leg.

Ventura has never shied away from wearing revealing clothing. In January, she was seen wearing a cleavage bearing pantsuit she left the 10AK club in New York after the Grammys. Meanwhile, Diddy went to the event in a white suitjacket with a black shirt and black pants.

Ventura and Diddy have been dating on and off since 2007. In August 2016, the couple temporarily called it quits after an explosive argument, TMZ reported at the time.

Sources told the site that they started arguing in a car, and Diddy got angry after she said she wanted to break up. He grabbed her phone and started going through her call logs to see if she was cheating on him.

Diddy left the car and had to call another one to get home. When he arrived, he returned the phone and then left.

TMZ reported that Ventura told her mother about the incident. Her mother called the police, who arrived at Ventura’s home. The police wrote up a domestic incident report.

Ventura is best known for her 2006 hit “Me & U,” which appeared on her first album. She struggled to get another hit, and has yet to release another album. In 2013, she released a mixtape called RockaByeBaby.

As for Diddy, he was number one on Forbes‘ list of highest-earning celebrities with $130 million. His wealth has little to do with his music though, as it comes from his partnership with Diago’s Ciroc vodka, Revolt TV, DeLeon tequila and other business ventures. He has been working on his sixth album, No Way Out 2, since 2015 and released the single “Watcha Gon’ Do?” last year.