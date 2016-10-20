Did Ryan Reynolds Just Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2 With Blake Lively?

@VancityReynolds so you have two girls ? — ophélie (@SparkleLively) October 20, 2016

It’s time to let the world know if you had a boy or girl Ryan Reynolds. So if you accidentally let it slip, we won’t hold you accountable, E! News reports.

The silly father tweeted, “The mobile above my daughter’s crib is just a whole bunch of NuvaRings. So she remembers how lucky she is.” Hold it right there, he just said SHE….hmmm.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not so fast, he could have been referencing his first daughter James, who could technically be old enough to have her own bed since she was born in December 2014, or maybe it is her crib after all.

Either way, fans are definitely suspicious and wanting to know the baby’s gender by tweeting back, “So…it’s a girl!!!”

Ryan’s wife Blake Lively recently gave birth in September to baby number two in New York City.

How much longer are you going to keep us in suspense Blake and Ryan?!