Diane Kruger Celebrates Thanksgiving With a Message of Thanks for ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is thankful for her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, with whom she shares her newborn child.

The 42-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving post on Instagram dedicated to The Walking Dead actor.

“Favorite time of the year,” she captioned a selfie of her inside a car. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you [Reedus] and for sharing life’s many blessings with you.”

She did not mention their new baby, as the couple has not yet spoken publicly about their newborn.

Kruger and Reedus, 49, reportedly welcomed their first child together earlier this month. No other details about the baby, including its sex, name or birthday, are known. The two have yet to share any information about their child on social media.

The baby is Kruger’s first child, while Reedus is also a dad to 19-year-old son Mingus Lucien, his only child with ex Helena Christensen, who he dated for five years and split from in 2003.

Reedus and Kruger met while filming the 2015 Sky, during which Kruger’s character goes on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting involved with Reedus’ character.

Before they went public with their relationship in March 2017, they promoted Sky together at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

But she said that she was “pleasantly surprised” with him and that he is nothing like the “dude” character he typically plays. “He’s so relaxed. He’s really easygoing, very gentle.”

Reedus was equally complimentary of Kruger, saying, “She’s a dream.”

Kruger previously dated Joshua Jackson, who also starred in Sky, for 10 years. She said that she “would not recommend having your better half on set when you have to [film sex scenes]” like she did with Reedus.

Jackson admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show that he and Kruger do not watch his steamy scenes together, either.

“That’s what I do for a living,” he said. “Then I go home and I’m like, ‘Oh, baby,I had a great day today. I had sex with two different women, and I felt like it went really well!!’”

Jackson and Kruger split in 2016 after dating for 10 years.