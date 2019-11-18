Demi Lovato Steps out Publicly With New Boyfriend Austin Wilson for Intimate Hike

Demi Lovato has herself a new man not long after being linked to former Bachelorette star Mike Johnson. The recent pair were spotted in Los Angeles, California as they hiked through the Hollywood Hills showing off their affection for one another.

The 27-year-old singer and new boyfriend Austin Wilson were both supporting heavy metal bands with Wilson wearing a Metallica shirt while Lovato sported a Nirvana navy blue top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their outing comes not long after both made their relationship Instagram official. Lovato kept her caption short and sweet while fans showed their love for the new duo in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram My ❤️… A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 12, 2019 at 10:56pm PST

The two met through one of Lovato’s new friend groups consisting of mostly sober people. One source told E! that their romance, while relatively new, has been a “whirlwind.”

“The romance was a whirlwind and they became romantic very recently,” the insider revealed.

Lovato, who has been open about her substance abuse over the years, recently relapsed inside her home where medical professionals had to revive her. As a result, she stayed quiet on social media as she worked on becoming sober again. According to the source, Wilson can relation as his journey to sobriety is similar to hers, saying he “can relate to her on that level and has been very empathetic to her struggles.”

“Demi loves that that they share the same values and are on the same page about their health and wellbeing,” the source added. “Demi thinks he is a good influence and a positive light to be around.”

Fans of the “Confident” singer will remember it wasn’t long ago that she took to social media to express her interest for Johnson, who at the time was competing for the heart of Hannah Brown. When Johnson was sent home by Brown, Lovato was quick to step in. The two were quick to meet up but they were also quick to end things. Not much was said about their relationship or why it ended, but fans did hear Johnson detail a few things about the singer.

“Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn’t ever planning on dating him seriously,” another source told the outlet. “Mike hopes they can have a second chance again, but for now, he’s fine with being friendly.”