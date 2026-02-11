Deion Sanders Dishes on Karrueche Tran Relationship

Deion Sanders can’t stop gushing over his girlfriend, Emmy award winning actress Karrueche Tran. After months of speculation, their dating status was confirmed after the Claws star was featured in his documentary when she was by his side as he underwent surgery related to bladder cancer.

Since then, the two have spent holidays together. Sanders’ sons have even called Tran stepmom, and joked about her being a stepgrandmother due to some of them having grandchildren.

Sanders spoke about what he loves most about Tran when speaking with PEOPLE at the SiriusXM set at Media Row recently, saying he loves her “honesty of heart and soul,” adding there are “so many other desirable things” about Tran; but that’s what he loves the most.

About his health issues in the past year, he explained, “She was there,” adding, “She held me down. She kept me upright. She kept me straight. Kept me positive,” he recalls, adding, “I’m already positive. But she did the doggone thing.”

He previously described Tran as a “good woman” during the 2026 episode of his We Got Time Today talk show.

During the episode, he added that Tran “has added so much to my life and my days and my moments,” saying, “And I’m smiling.”

Tran previously dated NFL staple, Victor Cruz for four years. Prior to, and a little while after, she reportedly dated Migos rapper Quavo, but finally broke things off after the death of Migos member, Takeoff, in 2022.

Of course, she was introduced to the public thanks to her tumultuous relationship with Chris Brown, and the subsequent love triangle that included Rihanna. After a four year off and on relationship, she ended things for good when it was announced that Brown got a woman pregnant,resulting in the birth of daughter, Royalty. She would later allege physical and emotional abuse, resulting in a five year restraining order against Brown.