Dean McDermott Unveils Cheating Details, Says He Thought With His ‘Penis’

Dean McDermott is reflecting on the affair he had five years ago when he cheated on wife Tori Spelling. The actor said on his Daddy Issues podcast that he didn’t have a good father figure example to look up to while growing up, which affected how he learned to “be a man” on his own.

“I really, really wish that I had been given the knowledge of think with your head, not your penis, because I did a lot of thinking with my penis,” he said on the debut episode of the podcast, which he co-hosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris.

When Hunter and Paris spoke about the guidance their respective parents gave them over the years, McDermott confessed that his father didn’t really give him “any advice” and that he learned “how to be a man” on his own.

“I got three older sisters … lost my mother when I was 15, she passed away, and then Dad wasn’t around,” the Slasher star explained, crediting his son from his first marriage, Jack, 20, for teaching him a lot.

“Having a kid the first time was what really taught me how to be a parent,” he said. “As far as being a father, I sort of learned as I went along. … I made a lot of mistakes, but I learned a lot. Six kids later, I’m still making mistakes.”

McDermott, 52, and Spelling, 46, said “I do” in 2006 and are parents to Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. In 2013, reports surfaced detailing that McDermott cheated on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star with then 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while on location shooting Chopped Canada. Spelling and McDermott documented the aftermath of the scandal for two seasons on the Lifetime series True Tori.

McDermott opened up about the cheating scandal during Monday’s podcast episode, saying the reason he cheated had nothing to do with Spelling and everything to do with his own insecurities.

“It’s so not about the person you’re with,” he said. “For me, it wasn’t about T. It was about inadequacies in myself, I felt so bad about myself, I felt like a piece of s—, I needed to do that to feel some kind of power. It was horrible and I’m an asshole, piece of s— for doing it, [but now] our relationship is better than ever. That was a rough Christmas, we came out the other end.”

The co-hosts said on the podcast that Daddy Issues will cover “anything and everything,” including topics like parenthood, sex, infidelity and social media. The first few episodes will feature guests Spelling and actor Jay Mohr.

“It gets really deep,” Hunter said. “Jay Mohr talks about his battle with depression. Celebrities come in and talk about what they’re dealing with. All the walls are down.”