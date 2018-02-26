Dean McDermott’s Family Updates Spark Concern About Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling is missing from Instagram, leading some fans to wonder what she is up to. She has even been missing from husband Dean McDermott‘s recent posts.

Spelling has not posted a new photo on Instagram since Jan. 23, when she posted a photo with her kids in the kitchen. The photo also served as a promotion for Safe Catch Foods. Spelling has been gone even longer on Twitter, where she has not posted since Jan. 6.

However, McDermott has continued to post Instagram photos of himself and their children. Spelling has not been seen in a photo on his page since Oct. 29, when he posted a red carpet photo of the family. In fact, on Valentine’s Day, McDermott posted a cartoon of himself as a Cupid instead of a photo of the couple.

This has led fans to question where Spelling is right now, notes Cafemom.

“Where’s Tori??? She’s been off Instagram for weeks now,” one fan wrote on a Feb. 15 post.

“Miss your posts Tori… hope you and your family are okay,” another fan wrote.

“We miss [you], where have you been?” another asked.

“Tori, where r u? We miss you!” wrote another.

Spelling and McDermott have been married since 2006 and have five children together — Finn Davey, Hattie Margaret, Stella Doreen, Liam Aaron and Beau Dean. Their youngest, Beau, celebrates his first birthday on Mar. 2, so that could be a good opportunity for Spelling to return to social media.

In a December interview with PEOPLE, Spelling said Beau’s birth was a “rebirth” of their marriage.

“I feel like Beau is really the pillar of the rebirth of our relationship because our relationship had to crumble for it to be rebuilt and it was really important that we just start it over,” the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said. “I think Beau is a symbol of that because he’s the first baby out of all five that we’re raising in a communicative way.”

Spelling also said they have “this great marriage” at the time.

Spelling has also struggled financially. According to reports last fall, she has to appear in court on Feb. 21 after she failed to pay a $220,000 judgement related to an unpaid loan. McDermott has also been in trouble for allegedly not paying his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, child support for their 19-year-old son Jack.

Despite their financial problems, the couple continued to throw lavish parties for their children last year.