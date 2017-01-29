David Beckham Shares Intimate Details About Life With Victoria Beckham

A photo posted by tumblr_turquoise (@tumblr_turquoise892) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

David and Victoria Beckham are constantly showing the world that they are real relationship goals.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, former soccer player and model, David Beckham chatted about his “amazing” four kids Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

Beckham also chatted about the beginning of his relationship with Victoria, revealing that Posh Spice’s manager was “very protective” and “didn’t want their relationship out in public.”

“We used to just sit in the carpark and talk,” David recalled. “We used to kiss, of course, and just spend time together.”

The superstar athlete says he doesn’t have many regrets, but there is one thing lingering in the back of his mind: the matching purple outfits from his 1999 wedding with Victoria.

Perplexed as to why he sported a top hat in purple, Beckham says, “What was I thinking? I look like the guys out of Dumb and Dumber.”

The wedding was no doubt pure perfection and fit for a king and queen.

According to E! News, the famous wedding took place at a Dublin castle where the two played royalty for the day and even sat on red velvet throne during the evening.

Victoria donned a silk ivory gown with a train measuring at 20-feet-long. There 250 guests were also serenaded by none other than Elton John.

“It was the thing to do around that time,” he joked.

Since the wedding, the two have renewed our vows with Beckam mentioning it was a lot more private with only six people.

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for two decades and are no doubt Hollywood’s over-the-pond power couple. Beckham says his “strong family unit” is why his relationship with his wife has been so successful.

“We have got strong parents too and they taught us the right values. Of course you make mistakes and we all know that marriage is difficult at times. [But] it is about working through it,” he revealed. “We have come up against tough times. But we know each other better than anyone else knows us. And we talk.”

If there was ever any doubts on the relationship — Beckham is here to smash the rumors.

“Do we stay together because it is a brand? Of course not,” he said. “We stay together because we love each other and because we have four amazing children.”

