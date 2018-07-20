Danica Patrick Shares Adorable Photo With Aaron Rodgers From ESPY Awards

After a night of hosting the 2018 ESPYs, Danica Patrick took to social media to gush over boyfriend Aaron Rodgers and the rest of her support group.

In the photo, Rodgers and Patrick smile into the camera in their black-tie garb as Rodgers leans into Patrick white holding her from behind.

“Last night was a night I will never forget. Not only because it was so fun, but because of the people it took to get there and who are always in my corner. Haley, Allison, mom, dad, Brooke, Chase, maura, Jeff, Bennett, and all the writers, Valdez, Jimmy….. and of course this one [heart emoji],” Patrick wrote, referring to Rodgers.

“It’s amazing when you find people you can lean on, and not worry about falling. Thank you,” she continued. “Also, thank you to all of the other people who came to celebrate and show support! Kim, Jeff, Steph, Greg, Nate, Becca, Eric, Sarah, Lama T, Ed. Thank you. [praise hands emoji].”

Many of Patrick’s 623,000 followers took to the comments section to compliment the racecar driver.

“Awesome job hosting the Espys. Cute couple!!!!” one person wrote.

“Couple of the GOATS in one photo. You did a great job hosting [Danica Patrick]!” another said.

“That was a very good performance Danica! Congrats, you set the bar up pretty high for next year’s host! PS. You and Aaron make a great couple! [happy face emoji],” someone else said.

Patrick made history when she became the first woman to ever host the ESPYs Wednesday night.

“My first ESPYS was 2005, and I have been a fan, coming back every year since,” Patrick said in a statement when news broke of her hosting gig. “It is the biggest night of the year for sports. Every year, I leave feeling so inspired! I am excited to be able to help celebrate, laugh and cry about the past year in sports with everyone. It’s going to be a great night and one full of more than a few surprises.”

The night also allowed the couple to make their red carpet debut together. The two met at the ESPYs in 2012 but reunited after Rodgers and Olivia Munn split and after Patrick ended her long-term relationship with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick confirmed her relationship with Rogers in January after photos surfaced of the two on dates.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Patrick opened up about dating Rodgers, saying that even though she grew up a Chicago Bears fan, she’s now the “biggest Packers fan.” When asked if Rodgers shares her passion for driving, Patrick said, “Aaron is a really good driver, actually.” She joked that the quarterback probably has fewer tickets — adding that she once got pulled over three times in three days.