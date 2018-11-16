Danica Patrick Reveals the Pickup Line Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers Used on Her

Aaron Rodgers won over Danica Patrick‘s heart with a little help from a classic movie. No, not a sweeping romantic comedy or prestigious drama — but the ever-iconic, Dumb and Dumber.

After delivering a motivational speech in North Dakota on Wednesday, the retired NASCAR driver fielded some questions about her relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

When asked what attracted her to Rodgers in the first place, Patrick said it was “humor.”

“I remember the first time I met him — he remembers it too, we both remember it really well. It was in 2012 and it was at the ESPYS. He was at the bar, puttin’ out the vibe — Dumb and Dumber, you know?” Patrick explained, imitating Jim Carrey‘s classic wide-armed stance.

“And I remember he was doing movie lines. And people who love movie lines love movie lines, so I think we had a dialogue in movie lines. And I was like, ‘This guy’s really funny,’” she said, adding that what won her over was, “I guess he acted like Jim Carrey.”

“But that was a long time before we went on a date. We had fun banter back and forth,” she explained.

When asked what they did when they finally did go on their first date, she slyly answered that they “watched a movie,” putting the phrase in finger quotes.

“We ‘watched a movie,’” she said to the laughing crowd. “We did ‘watch a movie.’”

Patrick frequently gushes about her all-star boyfriend on social media. In September, she called him the greatest of all time after watching him lead the Packers to a come-from-behind victory against the Chicago Bears.

Watching from a luxury seat at Lambeau Field, she shared a photo of Rodgers on the suite TV, captioning it, “Unreal baby,” and adding a goat emoji.

In August, she shared a photo of a custom bottle of champagne engraved with Rodger’s name when the athlete signed a $134 million contract with the Packers.

The two paid homage to the first time they met earlier this year when they attended the 2018 ESPYs together. Patrick was the first woman in history to host the ESPYS, so the awards show likely now holds two special places in her heart.

