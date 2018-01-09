Danica Patrick-Aaron Rodgers Romance Reportedly Hits the Fast Lane

It was recently rumored that sports icon’s Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers had struck up a romance, and now it’s reported that they’re cruising in they’re fast lane.

According to the NY Post, a source close to the couple revealed that Patrick has visited Rodgers in Wisconsin a couple of times in a few weeks, and that Rodgers flew her and her parents to Arizona for a visit, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patrick recently ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., whom she dated for five years.

Prior to that she was married to physical therapist Paul Edward Hospenthal for eight years.

Around Christmastime, the 35-year-old retiring racing driver was seen on a date with the 34-year-old Green Bay Packers player at one of his favorite restaurants in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that the pair “want to keep this quiet for now” but are “really hitting it off.”

While Rodgers has never been married, he famously dated actress Olivia Munn for about three years.

Munn and Rogers began dating near the end of 2014, and then split about three months after rumors that they were engaged started swirling in January.

Those engagement rumors were fueled by Munn being seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

When they split, a source close to them said, “They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” but went on to say that the couple, “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”