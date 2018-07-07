‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Want Kids ‘Soon’

Dancing With the Stars favorites Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are looking to have kids now that they have tied the knot.

The couple married in March, but they told Entertainment Tonight that they are eyeing to have a child (or children) in the very near future, possibly as soon as 2019.

“I think kids is going to be soon, hopefully,” Slater said. “2019. I love kids. I am a twin myself. I would love twins. I think that would be the best present ever.”

Farber agreed with Slater’s high hopes, saying he would “be a dad right now” if he could.

Aside from plans to expand their family, the pair has been staying busy in the professional world. Slater told ET that not only are the pair tied up with DWTS live tour commitments, they are also venturing into a totally new field: real estate.

“We love real estate,” Slater said. “I’m trying to go for my real estate license in California. It’s a lot of work and because I’ve been so busy [with DWTS], it’s just like getting home and getting into a book is difficult. But I travel a lot, so I read it on my phone, so fingers crossed I’ll take the test soon. Hopefully it works!”

As for how they are handling life together just over three months into the marriage, they seem to be doing just fine. Slater opened up about how they attempt to strengthen their bond to one another each and every day.

“I think that so far we’ve learned… just being grateful for each other every day, just appreciating what the other one does,” Slater said. “And that its different from ourselves and we bring something different to the table. If you always wake up and you are grateful and respect your partner, I think that is a big thing.”

The couple has been spending a lot of time together in recent months, especially since they were both back on DWTS during the show’s recent athletes season.

As this was going on, Slater revealed to Us Weekly that competing against one another has not caused any friction between the newlyweds. In fact, she had nothing but kind words

“I’m so thrilled [that Sasha is back],” the dancer told the publication. “I think Sasha is one of the most talented — and by far the most unique character that Dancing With the Stars has ever seen … he’s absolutely fantastic, he always does amazing with his partners.”

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC in the fall, but it is unclear if the pair will be returning as pros for the season.