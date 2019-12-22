Daisy Ridley: What to Know About the ‘Star Wars’ Actress’ Relationship to Tom Bateman

Star Wars actress, Daisy Ridley might be open to speaking out about her role as Rey in the beloved mega sci-fi franchise, but in what many would deem a galaxy away from Hollywood, the 27-year-old Londoner maintains a level of secrecy when it comes to her personal life — including any details involving her main squeeze, fellow actor and former co-star, Tom Bateman.

First meeting on the set of 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, Ridley sparked rumors this past summer that she and the Oxford-born actor were engaged after being spotted wearing a sparkling diamond ring during a summer music festival this past summer. While Ridley shot down the speculation in an interview with Marie Claire for its holiday issue, the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actress reiterated her personal life was off-limits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The thing is, I’ve never talked about my personal life,” Ridley admitted to the publication. “So I won’t talk about it now. I’m so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about…”

Though she has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, she is still notably wearing that eyebrow-raising sparkler, admitting to the magazine that “it’s a really nice ring” she wears. She also revealed to Marie Claire it was the “first time” she had publicly acknowledged its presence upon questioning.

But just who is the mystery man that has stolen the heart of our favorite Jakku scavenger? Bateman is best known for his role on the television series, Da Vinci’s Demons, which ran from 2013 to 2015, and appeared in Amy Schumer‘s Snatched and Agatha Christie’s adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017.

According to The Daily Mail, the pair first began dating after meeting on set of the period piece murder-mystery, with reports later revealing the two having moved into a swanky London pad together. With information via sources heating up, engagement speculation quickly surfaced with rumors that the two were planning on tying the knot. Subsequently following, the two were spotted at the All Points East festival in London, with media and fans noticing the English actress was seen wearing what many assume is an engagement ring.

While she might remain mum on the subject matter, just two days ago, sources close to the couple told The Sun per The Daily Mail that over the summer Bateman even referred to Ridley as his “fiancée” to staff at a Chicago hair salon. Sources alleged that the two were “kissing and cuddling as though she had a ring on her finger.”

Born to a working-class family, Bateman is also one of 13 siblings, and has a twin brother by the name of Merlin. He is currently starring on ITV’s drama, Beecham House created by Gurinder Chadha of Bend It Like Beckham fame. The follow an ex-soldier who moves into a newly-purchased mansion in Delhi, India alongside his entire family.

Representatives for the two have not yet commented on a possible engagement.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (Ridley); Roy Rochlin/Getty Images (Bateman)