Country Singer Dustin Lynch Clears up Romance Rumors With Kelly Osbourne

Dustin Lynch is finally opening up about his relationship with Kelly Osbourne.

The country star spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed the romance rumors are not true even though they have been teasing their followers on social media with lovey-dovey posts.

Osbourne, 32, recently posted a video of the pair blowing out a candle on a slice of cheesecake and called him her “boo” while announcing they celebrated their first anniversary. Lynch posted a similar snap, writing, “Shhhh…#oneyear.”

“We are pretty odd together aren’t we?” Lynch said, referring to Osbourne’s “#TheOddCouple” hashtag. “I think she kind of hit the nail in the head, the odd couple. I mean, I’m from Tennessee — a small town — and she’s the daughter of the Prince of Darkness.”

Lynch revealed the two met at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival last year and immediately hit it off. Although they are not dating, they celebrated their first “friendaversary.”

The 31-year-old also gushed about the outspoken star before confirming he was single.

“She has one of the best personalities and sense of humors of all time, and makes me laugh like crazy,” he said. “I think I make her laugh because I’m so backwards of what she’s used to out here. We love laughing together, having a good time picking on each other, giving each other a hard time.”

