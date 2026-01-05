Controversial Country Singer Weds in Spain

Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard are married. The couple said “I Do” in Spain after a whirlwind romance, Page Six reports. The country singer posted a photo on Instagram in a black tux carrying Leonard in her sleek wedding gown, captioning the snap, “Tougher than the rest.”

The couple wed in San Sebastian, Spain, TMZ reports. The wedding comes just months after Bryant confirmed their romance and following the ceremony, the newlyweds drove away in a convertible, per a video the outlet obtained.

In the video, he opens the door for her and helps tuck in her wedding dress. He then gets into the driver’s seat and zooms off. The convertible’s back banner reads, “Just Married.”

There were hints to a wedding. Earlier in the week, Bryan shared a picture of him and a group of male friends dressed in formalwear. He did not say why but did post the lyrics to the Black Eyed Peas 2009 hit “I Gotta Feeling.”

“Tonight’s the night, let’s live it up /I got my money, let’s spend it up (I feel),” he wrote, “Go out and smash it, like, “Oh my God!” / Jump off that sofa, let’s kick it off (I feel).”

The newlyweds were first publicly linked in July. Leonard posted him on her Instagram attending Spain’s Running of the Bulls. There was some controversy as some fans noted that Leonard looked similar to his ex, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

LaPaglia’s Barstool Sports boss and friend Dave Portnoy blasted Bryan, calling the resemblance “insane.” “This guy’s an absolute psychopath,” Portnoy said on the Unnamed Show in August. “He went and built a Brianna 2.0 in the lab. I mean, that’s insane.”Bryan and LaPaglia dated for a year. She would later accuse Bryan of emotional abuse after they split, and alleged he tried to get her to sign an NDA for $12 million, which she says refused. “The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” she said on the BFF’s podcast.

“I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him.” She added: “My brain’s rewired and I’m scared to make him mad. And last week, I didn’t want to talk about it ’cause I was scared,” she said. “You made the women before me believe that they had no other choice but to take money from you,” LaPaglia claimed. “[They] signed their experiences and what they went through away [so] you get to go skip off and sing you little f–king songs onstage like you’re a good dude.”