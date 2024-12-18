Congratulations are in order for comedians Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min! More than two years after confirming their relationship, the couple is engaged – and they’ve already set a tentative date for their wedding!

The proposal went down on the set of variety show My Little Old Boy, where Jun-ho dropped to one knee and popped the question while filming. After news of their engagement was first reported by News1 on Dec. 11, the couple’s agency JDB Entertainment confirmed the news, with representative from My Little Old Boy also revealing that “the episode showcasing the proposal is scheduled to air in mid-December.”

“Kim Jun Ho and Kim Ji Min will tie the knot next year; however, the exact date has not been finalized yet,” the agency said, per Soompi. “The proposal process will be featured on the SBS variety program ‘My Little Old Boy.’”

The engagement comes after the comedy couple went public with their relationship back in April 2022. At the time, the agency said that the two stars, who both started their careers at KBS and had been longtime friends, were in a “serious relationship.”

“Kim Ji Min and Kim Joon Ho, who are junior and senior colleagues as KBS comedians and who are part of the same family under our agency, are currently in a serious relationship. The two of them began dating recently,” the statement read. “Whenever Kim Joon Ho was going through a difficult time, Kim Ji Min was always a huge source of strength and comfort for him. The two of them, who always felt positively about one another, recently went from being junior and senior colleagues to lovers… We ask that you please cheer them on so that they can continue a good relationship.”

In the years since, Jun-ho and Ji-min have made numerous remarks about their romance, including wedding plans. Back in August, as reports surfaced that the pair finalized the contract for their newlywed home in Yongsan District, Seoul, Jun-ho teased, “After coming back from the Czech Republic, I told Ji Min that a European destination might be nice for our honeymoon. I think we’ll have it around next year. I’m also getting tired of our marriage news.”

More recently, in October, Ji-min said during a broadcast of tvN STORY’s Kim Chang Ok Show 3, “Marriage isn’t something you do alone. I need to be proposed to.”

Jun-ho and Ji-min are both South Korean comedians and TV stars. After debuting as part of the 5th class of SBS open recruitment comedians in 1996, Jun-Ho joined KBS as a 14th-class comedian. He has gone on to star in Gag Concert since 1999 and was a member of the variety show 2 Days & 1 Night from 2013 to 2019. Ji-min debuted in 2006 as part of KBS’s 21st class of comedians and appeared on Gag Concert. She is known for her skits “Dignity of a Beggar,” “Uncomfortable Truth,” and “BBOOM Entertainment.”