Comedian and Actor Joel Kim Booster Just Got Engaged

Actor Joel Kim Booster proposed to his partner John-Michael Sudsina over the weekend, and he shared the news on social media asking fans to "please be normal about this." The Fire Island star just got back from a vacation on Jeju Island in South Korea, where he apparently popped the question on a boat. He wrote that Sudsina had transformed from a "vacation boyfriend" into a "vacation husband."

Booster was born on Jeju Island, but was adopted by a family in the U.S. when he was just an infant. He has spoken in his work about his upbringing in a strict Evangelical Christian community, where he felt unwelcome because of his sexual orientation and his race. After high school, he moved to Chicago where he got into stand-up comedy and eventually found his way into TV. He is known for writing on shows including Big Mouth, Billy on the Street and The Other Two, and for acting in shows like The Week Of and Sunnyside.

As personal as Booster's work is, his relationship with Sudsina is relatively private, except for big moments like this. In a follow-up post on Instagram, he wrote: "Very much in love. Very happy. No matter where I am, he's my home."

Booster revealed some details on their relationship back in June during an interview on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast Dinner's on Me, explaining that he and Sudsina met at a party in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He joked that the location is basically "gay Disneyland," and said: "It was the first big party weekend, and we met out through mutual friends on the first night and I took him home and we, ya know, watched the sunrise together on the beach and talked after we hooked up."

At the time, Booster said that the biggest hurdle before marriage would be the acceptance of his adoptive family. He questioned whether his mother would go to the wedding, saying: "She loves [Sudsina] and she asks about him all the time. And I think, you know, as I have sort of brought up the subject of marrying him, that is when things get a little dicey. She changes the subject a little bit. I think she loves him and loves that I'm happy and I think like the Republican conservative in her is like, maybe that's a step too far. It's like, I don't know if she would be at our wedding or not. And again, I don't need her to and it doesn't hurt me."