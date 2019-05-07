Christina El Moussa Secretly Marries Ant Anstead in ‘Winter Wonderland’ Ceremony

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are a married couple!

The Flip or Flop star married the Wheelers Dealers host in a secret “winter wonderland” wedding at their home in Newport Beach, California on Saturday, as first reported by PEOPLE.

The couple went the extra mile to make sure their wedding was top secret, asking 70 of their closest friends and family members to meet at their house where a charter bus transported them to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

It was then that guests were surprised when they found a wedding at the couple’s home. The pair — who began dating in October 2017 — exchanged vows with their children close by.

“We wanted to make it about the kids,” Anstead told the outlet. “It’s the six of us. We’re a blended family so it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

El Moussa shares daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with ex-husband Tarek, and Anstead shares daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous marriage.

El Moussa opened up to the outlet about intimate ceremony, adding that the couple “wanted it to be rustic romance.” She wore a lace dress by designer Ines Di Santo.

The reality TV star added that she will be changing her last name to her new husband’s. “It has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?” she said. “Christina Anstead. We couldn’t be any happier!”

The couple gave special thanks to El Moussa’s publicist and longtime friend Cassie Zebisch for keeping the ceremony a secret.

“We literally owe this wedding to her,” El Moussa told the publication. “She pulled it off. She met with the vendors, she set up the catering. I wanted a Maestros theme, like a nice steakhouse. She did it all!”

She added that they were keeping their eyes on tabloids before the wedding, in case the news of the ceremony were somehow leaked.

“Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out,” she said. “Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows.”

“It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted,” she continued.

Anstead recently paid tribute to the relationship with a touching Instagram post.

“Happy anniversary to the single most amazing, beautiful, talented, fun, funny lady on the entire planet! What we have is so RARE! Looking back at this mad and crazy past year… we’ve lived in four houses, and finally found a home together!” Anstead wrote. “We’ve been to London, South Africa, Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and all over the U.S.! Serious amount of air miles! Your the single best travel buddy EVER! From the flat on the face trip overs in Dallas to the police at Buckingham Palace!”