Christina El Moussa, Husband Ant Anstead Celebrate First Valentine’s Day as Married Couple

Christina (El Moussa) Anstead and husband Ant Anstead are so in love! The newlyweds couldn’t help but gush over one another as they celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple.

The Flip or Flop star paid tribute to the romantic holiday with a photo she shared to social media from their secret “winter wonderland” December wedding, showing the two touching foreheads and holding hands while lounging on whimsical swings.

“Happy Valentine’s Day my [shield and sword],” she captioned the shot. “Love doing this life with you.”

The British TV personality was sure to reciprocate, sharing another sweet photo of the couple hugging during their reception alongside several more candid photos from over the last year, including smiling selfies and chic couple pictures.

“MY VALENTINE,” he captioned the gallery, adding several fire emojis and a heart-eyed smiley face. “You saved me! I love loving you Mrs A!”

This isn’t the first time Ant has said Christina “saved” him. After their surprise Dec. 22 wedding, the couple talked with PEOPLE about their road to marriage after meeting in October 2017.

“It was a crazy couple of years,” Christina said, referencing her divorce from husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she hosts Flip or Flop. “It’s like my life did a 180.”

“I am incredibly grateful to have met her,” Ant said. “She saved me.”

Christina chimed in, “We saved each other.”

It might not have been love at first sight, but Christina was sure very early on in her relationship with her now-husband that they would be making a forever connection.

“Two weeks after our first date, I was at a hockey game with my dad and I told him, ‘I’m going to marry Ant,’ ” Christina told the outlet. “When you know, you know.”

The couple are parents to a blended family of four children from previous relationships, with Christina sharing daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3, with Tarek, and Ant being father to daughter Amelie, 15, and son Archie, 12, from a previous relationship

“It’s the six of us,” Ant said after the couple’s nuptials, which included Taylor as the flower girl, Archie as the ring bearer and Amelie accompanying Brayden down the aisle ahead of Christina. “So it was really important for them to be a part of it.”

Christina’s new HGTV series, Christina on the Coast, premieres Thursday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina Anstead