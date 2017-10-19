Christina El Moussa Splits With Her Boyfriend as He Checks Into Rehab

Christina El Moussa has reportedly broken up with boyfriend Doug Spedding.

The Flip or Flop host, 34, and the businessman, 55, parted ways ahead of Spedding’s entry into rehab facility for addiction, according to Us Weekly.

Despite the breakup, El Moussa is reportedly still talking to Spedding and supportive of his rehabilitation.

“Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told Us.

The couple started publicly dating in June after the dust started to settle in the wake of El Moussa’s divorce from her Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa. They had previously dated before El Moussa’s marriage to Tarek.

El Moussa and Spedding’s relationship was rocky at points, with a woman claiming she had sex with Spedding while he dating the HGTV personality.

No word on what role, if any, that allegation and Spedding’s addiction issues played in the couple’s breakup.