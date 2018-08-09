Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of John Legend Holding Baby Miles

The slew of adorable photos and videos from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s family vacation to Mali aren’t stopping anytime soon. Teigen shared a cuter-than-cute video of Legend rocking 12-month-old baby Miles on Wednesday.

I did it. I learned gifs!! pic.twitter.com/eoJlLewSs2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 9, 2018

In the video, Teigen films from bed as a shirtless Legend, 39, stood and swayed back and forth with his sleeping son in his arms. He may have had some music to help in his swaying, as the “All of Me” singer was also wearing wireless headphones.

Many of Teigen’s nearly 20 million followers took to the comments section to gush over Legend and Miles.

“Pics and videos of John Legend just being a dad really warm my cold dead heart. Please keep them coming,” one user wrote.

“Yay I love short swim trunks on guysssss. Men, be like John Legend,” another person said.

“Love John and Miles,” wrote another.

The clip, which she shared to her Twitter and Instagram profiles, also contained the caption, “I did it. I learned gifs!!” with Teigen showing off her pride in finally learning how to add gifs to her Instagram Story.

The gif in question was one of President Donald Trump wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap — likely a jab at the president, considering her outspoken views against him and his administration.

“You crack me up-you’re the best,” someone wrote.

“[Laughing out loud] I seriously love you and wish we were friends,” another person said.

Earlier in the trip, Teigen explained in the caption of a photo of Legend and 2-year-old daughter Luna floating in the pool that she was “slowly learning Instagram stores,” asking “where are the gifs everyone does.”

On Sunday, Teigen took to social media to document the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake that shook the neighboring Lombok. The quake killed at least 39 people, CBS News reports, a week after a 6.4 temblor in the same region killed more than a dozen people.

In her tweets, Teigen revealed that she and her family were staying on a stilted house by the beach when the earthquake struck.

“Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘hooooooly shit this is happening,’” she wrote.

“I’m either trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE,” she wrote to her 10 million Twitter followers. “Bali. Trembling. So long,” she wrote.

Fortunately, no one in the family was harmed, as she wrote, “Phewwwwww.”