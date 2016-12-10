Chrissy Teigen Recalls a Cooking Disaster That Put Both Her and John Legend in the Hospital

The Cooking Disaster That Landed Chrissy Teigen AND John Legend in the Hospital https://t.co/2XXEyHdWoK pic.twitter.com/TkgBhxmdYB — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) December 10, 2016

Chrissy Teigen is all of us when we step into the kitchen.

During an interview with Delish, Teigen laughed about a time she was hosting a football party with John Legend and the series of unfortunate events that followed. She opted to make scalloped potatoes straight from her Cravings recipe book, and to shave off some time she wanted to use a mandoline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I gave John the task, and within the first three swipes, he cut the tip of his finger clean off,” she recalled. “He refused medical attention because of whatever was happening at that point in the game, so I told him to go sit and let me ‘show him how it’s done.’”

Let’s just say history repeated itself when Teigen tried to show up her husband. “First swipe—first!—I sliced off the exact same finger tip,” she said. And there’s even proof. “We have a great photo of us both at the urgent care center.”

Regardless of the missing fingertips, Teigen says the couple still managed to serve the dish! Now that’s a dedicated hostess!